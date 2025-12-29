Monday, December 29, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ajit Pawar announces NCP reunion with Sharad Pawar faction for civic polls

Ajit Pawar announces NCP reunion with Sharad Pawar faction for civic polls

Ajit Pawar announced that the NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) will contest the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls together, calling it a moment of family unity; seat-sharing details will be announced late

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. (Photo: X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday (December 28) announced that his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP faction led by his uncle Sharad Pawar will jointly contest the upcoming civic polls in Pimpri-Chinchwad.
 
Ajit Pawar made the announcement while addressing an election rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Calling the move a  moment of “family unity", Pawar said the two factions came together while finalising candidates for the municipal elections.
 
"While finalising the list of candidates for the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar faction decided to contest the elections together in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Because of this, the family will come together once again," Ajit Pawar said.
 

Seat-sharing talks held, details to be announced later

 
Ajit Pawar said people may have questions about the alliance but assured that discussions on seat-sharing have already taken place and details will be shared soon.
 
"But friends, we are all farmers, and many times, certain decisions have to be taken in the interest of Maharashtra's development. I have discussed seat-sharing with leaders here, and that too will be announced soon," he added.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the NCP have also decided to come together for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation elections.
 
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Ankush Kakade confirmed the alliance and said discussions on seat-sharing are still pending.
 
"Nationalist Congress Party- Sharadchandra Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party- Ajit Pawar have decided to contest the upcoming Pune municipal elections together... We have a meeting with our other partners this afternoon," Kakade said. 

Why the NCP was divided

 
The undivided NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar broke away with a majority of party MLAs to join the Bharatiya Janata Party–Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) government in Maharashtra.
 
After the split, both factions claimed the NCP name and its 'clock' symbol, leading to a legal battle before the Election Commission of India.
 
In February 2024, the Election Commission recognised Ajit Pawar’s faction as the official NCP and allotted it the clock symbol, citing its majority support among elected representatives.
 
Sharad Pawar’s faction was renamed Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and given a new symbol, the 'man blowing a trumpet', for electoral purposes.

Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) talks pending

 
Kakade said seat-sharing talks will include alliance partners Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).
 
"No discussions have been held on seat sharing. We will talk to Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), and all four parties will sit together to discuss the seat-sharing formula... Ajit Pawar's faction and our faction's ideology are the same," he added.
 
Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam said the Mahayuti alliance has finalised seat-sharing for 207 seats. According to him, the BJP will contest 128 seats, while Shiv Sena will contest 79 seats. The remaining 20 seats will be decided based on candidates.

Maharashtra civic polls on January 15

 
The Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state. These include the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).
 
Polling will be held on January 15, and counting of votes is scheduled for January 16.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics : ajit pawar Sharad Pawar Nationalist Congress Party NCP Maharashtra Civic polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

