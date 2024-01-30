Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

2024 Lok Sabha elections: Congress hires DDB Mudra for publicity campaign

In 2019, the Congress hired advertising agencies Percept, Silverpush, and Nixon Advertising, while in 2014, it turned to Dentsu India

Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Manipur

Archis Mohan
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress has contracted advertising agency DDB Mudra to lead its publicity campaign for the party’s 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources within the Congress, its publicity committee selected DDB Mudra to manage the party’s election campaign.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

DDB Mudra is remembered for creating some of the most iconic taglines and jingles in the country’s advertising history, including ‘Only Vimal’ and ‘God’s Own Country’ for the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation.

According to its website, the group takes pride in its “commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion”.

Its more recent work includes handling brands such as McDonald’s, Netflix, Dhara, Volkswagen, and Royal Enfield.

In 2019, the Congress hired advertising agencies Percept, Silverpush, and Nixon Advertising, while in 2014, it turned to Dentsu India.

Business Standard emailed DDB Mudra for its response, which is awaited.

The Congress publicity committee comprises party leaders K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Supriya Shrinate, and Pawan Khera.




Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

14 suspended Oppn MPs to attend House proceedings during Budget session

Mahagathbandhan will fight for justice in Bihar, no need for Nitish: Rahul

In first reaction to Nitish's move, Rahul Gandhi recalls a joke on Bihar CM

Samajwadi Party names 16 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Check list

Lone seat vacant on Nadda's term expiry can go to Sonia or Priyanka: Cong

Topics : Congress political party revenue Election campaign Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon