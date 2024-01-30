Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mahagathbandhan will fight for justice in Bihar, no need for Nitish: Rahul

Speaking at a rally in Purnea district, where his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered during the day, Gandhi also took a swipe at Kumar for switching sides frequently

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Purnea (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that the Mahagathbandhan' will continue fighting for social justice in Bihar, and the alliance does not need Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the cause.
Speaking at a rally in Purnea district, where his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered during the day, Gandhi also took a swipe at Kumar for switching sides frequently.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"He (Kumar) cannot exert pressure... he immediately takes a U-turn, the former Congress president said.
Kumar on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the 'Mahagathbandhan' and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.
The Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) will fight for social justice in Bihar; we don't require Nitish Kumar for that purpose, we don't require him at all, Gandhi said.
Congress is a part of the Mahagathbandhan', which also comprises the RJD and Left parties.
Gandhi also said Dalits and backward classes don't get due representation in all sectors of the country.
Our country needs a caste-based census to determine the exact population of Dalits, OBCs, tribals and others, the Congress MP told the rally at Ranghbhumi Maidan.
Commenting on Manipur, he claimed that it is experiencing an atmosphere of civil war and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to visit the ethnic strife-torn state.
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was scheduled to speak at the rally, could not reach Purnea, as his flight failed to land at the airport due to low visibility, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad said.
Kharge, however, spoke virtually at the public meeting.
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and CPI(ML)L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya also addressed the gathering.
The Congress, TMC, AAP and CPI(ML)L are a part of the 28-party opposition bloc INDIA.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

Will attain target of providing 2 mn jobs by next year: Nitish Kumar

Poster war in Patna on Nitish's move; Rahul Gandhi's yatra enters Bihar

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

Bihar govt cuts salaries of 2,081 teachers, suspends 22 in last 4 months

In first reaction to Nitish's move, Rahul Gandhi recalls a joke on Bihar CM

Samajwadi Party names 16 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Check list

Lone seat vacant on Nadda's term expiry can go to Sonia or Priyanka: Cong

India's human capital systematically decimated under Modi govt: Kharge

Cheating in broad daylight: Kejriwal reacts to BJP's victory in Chandigarh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Mahagathbandhan Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon