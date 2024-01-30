Mahagathbandhan will fight for justice in Bihar, no need for Nitish: Rahul

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that the Mahagathbandhan' will continue fighting for social justice in Bihar, and the alliance does not need Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the cause.

Speaking at a rally in Purnea district, where his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered during the day, Gandhi also took a swipe at Kumar for switching sides frequently.

"He (Kumar) cannot exert pressure... he immediately takes a U-turn, the former Congress president said.

Kumar on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the 'Mahagathbandhan' and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

The Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) will fight for social justice in Bihar; we don't require Nitish Kumar for that purpose, we don't require him at all, Gandhi said.

Congress is a part of the Mahagathbandhan', which also comprises the RJD and Left parties.

Gandhi also said Dalits and backward classes don't get due representation in all sectors of the country.

Our country needs a caste-based census to determine the exact population of Dalits, OBCs, tribals and others, the Congress MP told the rally at Ranghbhumi Maidan.

Commenting on Manipur, he claimed that it is experiencing an atmosphere of civil war and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to visit the ethnic strife-torn state.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was scheduled to speak at the rally, could not reach Purnea, as his flight failed to land at the airport due to low visibility, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad said.

Kharge, however, spoke virtually at the public meeting.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and CPI(ML)L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya also addressed the gathering.

The Congress, TMC, AAP and CPI(ML)L are a part of the 28-party opposition bloc INDIA.