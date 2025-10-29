Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / AAP raises doubts over Delhi cloud seeding exercise after no outcome

AAP raises doubts over Delhi cloud seeding exercise after no outcome

For the past few days, it was said that cloud seeding had been done in various areas of Delhi, but there was no rain anywhere, Saurabh Bharadwaj said

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday questioned the Delhi government's recent cloud seeding exercise, saying no rainfall was recorded despite claims of artificial rain and raising doubts over the feasibility of such experiments in the national capital.

The Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, conducted cloud seeding trials on Tuesday in some areas, including Burari, north Karol Bagh and Badli, after a gap of 53 years.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a statement that the initiative aimed to explore scientific solutions for reducing air pollution in the city.

"Preliminary analysis indicates a reduction in particulate matter concentrations in the regions where the trials were conducted, even though weather conditions were not ideal for rainfall," he said.

 

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "For the past few days, it was said that cloud seeding had been done in various areas of Delhi, but there was no rain anywhere."  He also referred to previous statements made in Parliament, where three central government institutions had reportedly said cloud seeding was not suitable for Delhi due to meteorological and chemical factors. 

"When these agencies had already stated that cloud seeding cannot be done in Delhi, what was the need for such an exercise now?" Bharadwaj asked, alleging that public money was being spent on what he called a "publicity-driven activity."  There was no immediate response available from the Delhi government over the allegations. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Bypolls on 12 MCD wards on November 30, results on December 3: Delhi EC

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

'Specious argument': Congress slams Shah's defence of Great Nicobar project

Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi slams Centre over shortage of Bihar-bound trains during Chhath

Gyanesh Kumar, CEC

Bengal, UP, TN, Kerala among 12 states, UTs to be covered in SIR 2.0

Amit Shah, Home Minister

BJP doesn't need crutches, runs on own strength in Maharashtra: Amit Shah

Topics : artificial rain Aam Aadmi Party AAP government AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon