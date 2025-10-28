Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Tejashwi slams Centre over shortage of Bihar-bound trains during Chhath

Tejashwi slams Centre over shortage of Bihar-bound trains during Chhath

Showing videos of overcrowded trains, Yadav alleged that people who came to the state for the festival 'were treated like animals and forced to travel even inside train toilets'

Tejashwi Yadav

I urge all those who have come to Bihar for Chhath to have thekua' and not go back to their workplaces without casting their votes: Tejashwi | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday criticised the BJP-led central government for "not running adequate number of Bihar-bound trains" to cater to the rush of passengers during Chhath Puja and alleged that people were being forced to travel in "inhumane conditions."  In a video statement, Yadav alleged, "The railway minister and the other ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government blatantly lied that 12,000 out of 13,000 festive special trains are being operated for Bihar on the occasion of Chhath festival."  Assuring jobs for migrant workers if the opposition INDIA bloc is voted to power, the RJD leader said, "This is my promise to all people who have come to celebrate Chhath that next year we will provide them employment here, and they will celebrate the festival with their families in Bihar itself.

 

Yadav said, "I urge all those who have come to Bihar for Chhath to have thekua' and not go back to their workplaces without casting their votes. They must vote for us as we promise to provide one government job to every family in the state.

Thekua is a traditional food offered as prasad during Chhath puja.

The two-phase polls in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11 with counting scheduled on November 14.

Showing videos of overcrowded trains, Yadav alleged that people who came to the state for the festival "were treated like animals and forced to travel even inside train toilets."  "The people of Bihar, who have already been suffering due to migration under the NDA rule, can't even get proper trains to come home for Chhath, the great festival of faith. This is extremely painful," he said.

Citing government data presented in Parliament, Yadav said there were three crore registered migrants from Bihar, but added that "the actual number may be around five crore if unregistered people are included."  He further alleged that during the NDA's 20-year rule, no major industries had been set up in Bihar. "The NDA leaders are anti-Bihar. They set up industries in Gujarat and expect victory in Bihar that can't happen," he said.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself has said that industries can't be set up in Bihar due to non-availability of land. People of Bihar will never forgive NDA leaders for this discriminatory treatment," Yadav added.

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Tejashwi Yadav rjd Bihar Chhath Puja ghats Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

