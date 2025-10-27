EC announces second phase of SIR of electoral rolls in 12 states, UTs

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced that it will conduct phase two of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories, including four that are scheduled for Assembly polls by May 2026.
The second phase of SIR will cover 51 crore (510 million) electors — more than half of the 970 million registered electors during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. EC officials said 533,093 booth-level officers (BLOs) will conduct the exercise with the help of 764,419 booth-level associates of political parties.
Of the 12, nine are states (Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal) and three are UTs (Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry).
Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will have their Assembly polls by May 2026. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said that in Assam, where polls are also due by May 2026, the revision of electoral rolls will be announced separately.
Assam revision to be announced separately
A separate provision of the Citizenship Act (Section 6A) is applicable to Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the exercise of checking citizenship is nearing completion in the state. “The June 24 SIR order was for the entire country. Under such circumstances, this would not have applied to Assam,” Kumar said.
Phase two of the SIR will begin in the 12 states and UTs on November 4 and continue till December 4. The EC will release the draft electoral rolls on December 9, and the final electoral rolls will be published on February 7. The existing electoral rolls in these 12 states and UTs were frozen with effect from midnight.
Phase 1 in Bihar concluded with zero appeals, says EC
Kumar said phase 1 of the SIR was concluded successfully in Bihar with “zero appeals”. EC sources added that compared to phase 1, the list of documentary evidence required has been reduced, and exemptions extended to relatives of anyone listed on the 2002–04 rolls, not just their parents. The EC will also publish the list of excluded names. Booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties have been allowed to submit up to 50 enumeration forms a day.
Aadhaar optional; focus on roll accuracy and inclusion
The CEC said Aadhaar will be considered one of the optional documents, but as new Aadhaar cards mention, it is proof of identity — not domicile or citizenship. Kumar said the law mandates that electoral rolls be revised before every election or as per requirement.
He pointed out that political parties have been raising issues relating to the “quality of rolls.” The CEC noted that SIRs have been conducted on eight occasions from 1951 till 2004, but the last one took place over 21 years ago, in 2002–04.
A countrywide SIR is needed as several changes in electoral rolls have occurred due to frequent migration, which has resulted in voters being registered in more than one place, non-removal of deceased voters, and wrongful inclusion of foreigners, the CEC said. He added that the SIR will ensure no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible voter is included.
New polling stations to ease access and reduce crowding
The SIR process will also ensure that no polling station has more than 1,200 electors. New polling stations will be set up in high-rises, resident welfare association (RWA) colonies, and slum clusters, and efforts will be made to keep all members of one family in the same polling station, Kumar said.
CEC rules out confrontation with Bengal government
The CEC also ruled out any confrontation with the West Bengal government, where the ruling Trinamool Congress has expressed reservations about the SIR exercise. He said state governments are bound to provide the necessary personnel to the EC for the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of polls.
The EC has conducted two conferences with state chief electoral officers (CEOs) to finalise the SIR rollout roadmap. Several CEOs have already published voter lists from their last SIR exercises on their websites.