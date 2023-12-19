Suspend, throw out, bulldoze is Modi govt's new policy: Kharge on MPs row

Opposition MPs protesting against suspension on 141 MPs from the ongoing winter session of Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

Following the suspension of 141 Opposition MPs from Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP-led central government wants to "demolish democracy" as it does not want the people of India to hear the opposition and thus has adopted the policy of "suspend, throw out and bulldoze".

A total of 141 MPs, 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha, were suspended following a ruckus over the demand by the Opposition for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

"The suspension of a total of 141 Opposition MPs from Parliament reinforces our charge that an autocratic BJP wants to demolish Democracy in this country," Kharge posted on X on Tuesday.

He further said that a "complete purge" is being executed to ensure the passage of "draconian bills" without any meaningful debate in the new Parliament.

"We all know that key Bills like the Criminal Law Amendments, which unleash draconian powers and impede citizen's Rights, are listed. Modi government does not want the people of India to hear out the Opposition, while these Bills are debated and deliberated. Therefore, they have adopted this "Suspend, Throw Out and Bulldoze" tactic to destroy Democracy!" he added.

Kharge further said that their simple demands about the Union Home Minister making a statement in Parliament on the grave security breach and a detailed discussion on the same, remain unaltered.

Earlier in the day, members of opposition parties held protests in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises against the suspension of MPs for the remainder of the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Suspended opposition MPs also held protests against the government at Parliament's Makar Dwar on Tuesday.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also joined the protests.

The reason for the suspension of opposition MPs for the rest of the Winter Session was cited to be 'misconduct' and failure to adhere to the directions of the Chair.