Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Amit Khare appointed Secretary to Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan

Amit Khare appointed Secretary to Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan

Khare has also held several key positions in the central and state governments during his distinguished career in public service

Former higher education secretary Amit Khare appointed as advisor to PM

His appointment will be for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Sunday appointed former bureaucrat Amit Khare as Secretary to the new Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Khare has been serving as Advisor to the Prime Minister since October 12, 2021, handling matters related to the social sector in the Prime Minister's Office. He was also part of the core team that formulated and implemented the National Education Policy, 2020.

His appointment will be for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.), 1985 batch, Jharkhand Cadre, as Secretary to the Vice-President of India," an official order said.

 

According to the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Khare's appointment will be on a contract basis, in the rank and pay of Secretary, for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post.

Also Read

CP Radhakrishanan, Vice President of India

CP Radhakrishnan takes oath as 15th Vice President; Dhankhar attends event

CP Radhakrishnan

CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as India's 15th Vice-President today

CP Radhakrishnan

CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as 15th Vice President on September 12

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong extends wishes to VP-elect Radhakrishnan with 'impartiality' reminder

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

Vice President's security placed under CRPF 'Z+' cover after threat review

Khare has also held several key positions in the central and state governments during his distinguished career in public service.

He joined the Government of India as Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, on May 31, 2018 and subsequently served as Secretary, School Education and Literacy, and Secretary, Higher Education.

Khare is a graduate of St. Stephen's College, Delhi, and holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from IIM Ahmedabad. He is also widely noted for his role in exposing the 'fodder scam' of Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JP Nadda, Nadda

With 140 mn memberships, BJP is world's largest political party: Nadda

PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Congress backs Pakistan-trained terrorists, not Indian Army: PM Modi

Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi flags poor condition of Bihar govt hospital ahead of PM visit

Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar

SDRF row: Punjab BJP chief accuses CM Mann of misusing disaster relief fund

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Ladli Behna aid to rise to ₹1500 post Diwali, ₹3000 by 2028: MP CM

Topics : Politics News Vice President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon