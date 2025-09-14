Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Congress backs Pakistan-trained terrorists, not Indian Army: PM Modi

Congress backs Pakistan-trained terrorists, not Indian Army: PM Modi

Addressing a programme at Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang district, he accused the grand old party of protecting infiltrators and anti-national forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invoked the spirit of self-reliance, urging citizens and businesses to support Indian-made goods.

PM asserted that India was emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing economies. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mangaldoi (Assam)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the Congress, instead of supporting the country's army, was backing terrorists groomed by Pakistan.

Addressing a programme at Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang district, he accused the grand old party of protecting infiltrators and anti-national forces.

The prime minister asserted that the BJP would not allow infiltrators to grab land and their conspiracy to change the demography.

"The Congress, instead of supporting the Indian Army, backs terrorists groomed by Pakistan. It protects infiltrators and anti-national forces," the PM alleged, while addressing the public meeting.

He also claimed that the Congress ruled Assam for decades, but built "only three bridges" over the Brahmaputra river, while the BJP-led dispensation constructed six such structures in the last 10 years.

 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Manipur today in first trip since 2023 violence; details

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Road blockade case: Congress leader Pradeep Jain, 13 others get 2 yrs jail

illustration: binay sinha

Dynasts rule the roost in Lok Sabha with 31% share, shows ADR analysis

H D Kumaraswamy Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel.

LIVE news: Govt preparing incentives to encourage production of rare earth magnets, says minister

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Trump's tariffs hurting India, people losing jobs: Shashi Tharoor

He also praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for "evicting infiltrators from encroached land and ensuring that farmers can now cultivate on these plots".

The PM asserted that India was emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, and said that Assam's growth rate was 13 per cent.

"This was achieved due to the efforts of the double-engine government. The Centre and the state government are developing Assam as a health hub. The Northeast has a big role to play in achieving the 'Viksit Bharat' dream," the PM added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi flags poor condition of Bihar govt hospital ahead of PM visit

Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar

SDRF row: Punjab BJP chief accuses CM Mann of misusing disaster relief fund

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Ladli Behna aid to rise to ₹1500 post Diwali, ₹3000 by 2028: MP CM

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Amaravati infrastructure projects to be completed by 2028: CM Naidu

Keisham Meghachandra Singh

PM's Manipur visit 'merely symbolic', not aimed at bringing peace: Congress

Topics : Congress BJP Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon