CP Radhakrishnan takes oath as 15th Vice President; Dhankhar attends event

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was on Friday sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India.
President Droupadi Murmu administered oath to the 67-year-old Radhakrishnan at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.
Dressed in a red kurta, Radhakrishnan took oath in English in the name of God.
VIDEO | Delhi: CP Radhakrishnan takes oath as the Vice President of India. Radhakrishnan won the Vice Presidential Election on Tuesday by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.#vicepresidentofindia (Source: Third Party) (Full video… pic.twitter.com/qrNBzlzClG— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 12, 2025
The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21 over health issues.
Dhankhar also attended the ceremony, his first public appearance since his resignation as VP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda were among those who attended the programme.
Former vice presidents Hamid Ansari and Venkaiah Naidu were also present at the ceremony.
