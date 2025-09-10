Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as 15th Vice President on September 12

CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as 15th Vice President on September 12

Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan is likely to be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, officials said.

CP Radhakrishnan

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

The president is expected to administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan at a formal ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 12, they said.

The 67-year-old Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21.

 

Topics : Vice President election Vice President

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

