Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / SDRF row: Punjab BJP chief accuses CM Mann of misusing disaster relief fund

SDRF row: Punjab BJP chief accuses CM Mann of misusing disaster relief fund

The Punjab BJP chief claimed that funds for the years 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 have also been received by the state, bringing the total amount to Rs 12,000 crore

Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar

Jakhar demanded that the chief minister apologise to the people of Punjab and also ensure proper utilisation of the disaster relief funds

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of "misleading" people over the issue of funds meant for disaster relief and cited a CAG report, claiming that funds under the SDRF are "lying unused."  Jakhar demanded that the chief minister apologise to the people of Punjab and also ensure proper utilisation of the disaster relief funds.

"According to the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report, it is clearly stated that as of March 31, 2023, Punjab had Rs 9,041.74 crore in SDRF funds, and the state government violated central government rules by not investing these funds appropriately," Jakhar said on X.

 

"Funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are lying unused with the Bhagwant Mann government," he said.

The Punjab BJP chief claimed that funds for the years 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 have also been received by the state, bringing the total amount to Rs 12,000 crore.

"Mann Sahib, your Chief Secretary, in your presence, subtly acknowledged this during a press conference yesterday, and your ministers have also admitted it.

Also Read

Punjab Flood

₹1,600 cr 'token' for immediate works, more help to be given: Punjab Guv

Delhi Flood, Delhi Rains, Flood

Delhi sees pleasant weather, clear skies as Yamuna bridge reopens

PM Modi in Punjab

PM Modi announces ₹1,600 crore relief package for flood-hit Punjab

Modi, Narendra Modi

Centre stands with flood-hit states, says PM Modi as he starts his visit

Union Budget, Budget 2024, agriculture, farming, farmers

Punjab floods turn into real-time test lab for flood-resistant maize crops

"It would be better if you apologised to the people of Punjab for misleading them and ensured the proper utilisation of these funds to provide relief to the public," Jakhar said.

A political slugfest has erupted over the State Disaster Response Fund, with the AAP government claiming that it received Rs 1,582 crore from the Centre since April 2022, of which Rs 649 crore has already been spent.

However, the opposition parties, including the BJP, questioned the Mann regime over the Rs 12,000 crore under the SDRF, claiming that this amount was already available in the state's kitty and demanded details about it.

While addressing the media on Friday, Mann was asked about the BJP and other opposition parties referring to the Rs 12,000 crore figure, to which the chief minister said that the parties were talking about the amount received during previous regimes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for flood-hit Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Ladli Behna aid to rise to ₹1500 post Diwali, ₹3000 by 2028: MP CM

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Amaravati infrastructure projects to be completed by 2028: CM Naidu

Keisham Meghachandra Singh

PM's Manipur visit 'merely symbolic', not aimed at bringing peace: Congress

Congress, Congress flag

Congress alleges FRA violations in Adani coal mine project in MP

Gavel, Law & Order

Court rejects plea alleging forgery over Sonia Gandhi's name in voter list

Topics : Punjab Punjab Government BJP Bhagwant Mann Disaster management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon