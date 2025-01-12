Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Amit Shah slams Sharad Pawar for betrayal politics in Maharashtra

Amit Shah slams Sharad Pawar for betrayal politics in Maharashtra

Noting that the BJP's victory in Maharashtra will have long-term consequences, Shah said the historic win shattered the INDI alliance's confidence

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah said the BJP will win the Delhi assembly elections next month hands down. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shirdi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said veteran politician Sharad Pawar played politics of betrayal and treachery in Maharashtra from 1978, which was ended by BJP's massive victory in the assembly polls with its resolve to establish a stable government.

Addressing a state BJP convention in Shirdi, Shah said the people of Maharashtra showed Pawar, who heads NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray their place by rejecting the politics of dynasty and betrayal in last year's elections.

Citing differences between Congress and allies in Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, and Maharashtra, Shah said the decline of the opposition INDI block has begun.

 

"Sharad Pawar started politics of 'daga-phatka' (betrayal and treachery) in Maharashtra in 1978, which was rejected by people in 2024 (elections). Similarly, the politics of the dynasty and the betrayal of Uddhav Thackeray was also rejected. People showed Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray their place in 2024 polls," Shah said.

Noting that the BJP's victory in Maharashtra will have long-term consequences, Shah said the historic win shattered the INDI alliance's confidence.

He said the BJP will win the Delhi assembly elections next month hands down.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

petrol pump, fuel station, crude oil

UP govt proposes 'no helmet, no fuel' rule to put curb on road accidents

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN people favour DMK's return due to efficient governance: CM Stalin

Pappu Yadav, Pappu

BPSC exam row: Pappu Yadav's supporters disrupt traffic movement in Patna

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP to ramp up representation of women in its organisational structures

Sanjay Raut

Sena (UBT) never called for disbanding INDIA bloc or MVA: Sanjay Raut

Topics : Amit Shah Sharad Pawar Maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon