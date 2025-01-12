Business Standard

BPSC exam row: Pappu Yadav's supporters disrupt traffic movement in Patna

Pappy Yadav's supporters also burnt effigies of top officials of the Bihar Public Service Commission on Ashok Rajpath

Yadav claimed that the bandh was supported by Azad Samaj Party leader Chandra Shekhar Azad. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Supporters of Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav staged demonstrations across Patna on Sunday, as part of a Bihar Bandh' to protest alleged irregularities in the recently held PSC exam, disrupting traffic movement in several areas of the capital city.

They gathered near Patna Science College in the morning and attempted to stop vehicles to enforce the bandh called by the Purnea MP.

Pappy Yadav's supporters also burnt effigies of top officials of the Bihar Public Service Commission on Ashok Rajpath, demanding cancellation of the combined competitive exam held on December 13 last year.

They squatted on the road near Dak Bunglow Crossing in Patna and attempted to disrupt the movement of vehicles.

 

Yadav claimed that the bandh was supported by Azad Samaj Party leader Chandra Shekhar Azad.

Adequate security personnel have been deployed at different locations in the city to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. As of now, things are completely under control," Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI.

Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor has also been observing a fast unto death to press the demand for cancellation of the December 13 examination.

Kishor was on Saturday discharged from a hospital in Patna, following improvement in his health condition.

The former political strategist is continuing with the 'fast unto death' that he launched on January 2 over the issue.

The state has been witnessing protests over the Combined Competitive Examination conducted by the BPSC on December 13. Even as the government dismissed the allegation, a fresh test was conducted for more than 12,000 candidates who had appeared in the test at a centre in Patna.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar Public Service Commission Patna Bihar

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

