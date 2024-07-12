UP will export 40 tonnes of mangoes to Japan, Malaysia in 2024: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state will export 40 tonnes of mangoes to Japan and Malaysia this year. It is for the first time in the history of 160 years that Lucknow's Dussehri mango is being exported to the USA, he added.

Addressing the inaugural function of the three-day Mango Festival, which began here at the Awadh Shilp Gram, Adityanath said the price of Dussehri mango in India is between Rs 60 and Rs 100 per kg, but its price touches Rs 900 per kg in the US market.

"That is, if we add the price of duty tax, cargo and air freight, then the cost of sending one kg of mango to America will be up to Rs 250-300, even then a farmer and horticulturist will save Rs 600 on one kg of mango," he said.

The UP chief minister said the gardeners of Uttar Pradesh produce 58 lakh metric tonnes of mango in only 3.15 lakh hectares. Around 25 to 30 per cent of the total mango production of the country is from Uttar Pradesh alone, he added.

Adityanath also inaugurated the mango exhibition, the UP government said in a statement.

Around 120 varieties of special mangoes have been kept in an exhibition of various species and their products. He also flagged off a mango truck, which will be exported to various countries, the statement added.

A mango-eating competition and training seminar have been organised in this festival which will run from July 12 to July 14.