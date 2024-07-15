TN CM condemns K'taka for not releasing Cauvery water, calls all-party meet

The meeting will be held at 11 am on July 16, 2024 at the state secretariat. | Photo: PTI

Karnataka government taking a stand against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu is strongly condemnable, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday and announced convened a meeting of legislative party leaders on July 16 to decide on the next course of action in the inter-state river dispute.

"As on July 15, 2024, while the total storage in the four main dams of Karnataka is 75.586 TMC ft, the water level in Tamil Nadu's Mettur reservoir is a mere 13.808 TMC ft," he said in a statement here.

"Moreover, as per the IMD's forecast, there is scope for adequate rainfall. Hence, Karnataka declining to release water according to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) directive is a betrayal of Tamil Nadu's farmers," Stalin said, adding the state will never accept it.



On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said the state government was ready to release 8,000 cusecs of water from the Cauvery river every day to Tamil Nadu instead of the one TMC ft till the end of this month, as directed by the CWRC.

Stalin said he has convened a meeting of floor leaders of parties represented in the state Assembly to deliberate on the steps to be taken to secure Cauvery water.

The meeting will be held at 11 am on July 16, 2024 at the state secretariat here, under the leadership of Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan.

Also, the views of legal experts will be obtained and the next course of action to be pursued will be decided by the government.