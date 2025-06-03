Oppn parties demand special session of Parliament, write letter to PM

Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Leaders from 16 opposition parties demanded a special session of Parliament on Operation Sindoor in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as INDIA bloc parties held a meeting on the issue in the national capital on Tuesday.

INDIA bloc MPs have signed a letter addressed to the prime minister raising the demand for a special session of Parliament, opposition leaders said.

The DMK is also among the signatories, but could not join the meeting as it coincided with Karunanidhi's birth anniversary.

National Conference, CPI(M), IUML, CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Kerala Congress, MDMK, CPI(ML) Liberation are also among those who have signed the letter, opposition leaders said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped the meeting but will write a separate letter to the prime minister with the demand.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP), however, is not among the parties demanding a special session.

Several Opposition parties have been demanding a special session of Parliament since the Pahalgam terror attack. The demand was also raised in an all-party meeting held to inform the lawmakers about Operation Sindoor.

Trinamool Congress has suggested that the session should be held in June, after the multi-party delegations which are travelling to different countries to convey India's stand against terrorism return to the country.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

