Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / PM, EAM 'quiet' on Indian students being affected by Trump's actions: Cong

PM, EAM 'quiet' on Indian students being affected by Trump's actions: Cong

Jairam Ramesh cites MEA data: Over 337K Indian students went to the US in 2024; Indians make up about one-third of all international students on American campuses

Jairam Ramesh

Large numbers of students planning to go in 2025 may never get to see their aspirations fulfilled: Jairam Ramesh | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Expressing concern over the US' decisions affecting foreign students, the Congress on Wednesday said China has reacted strongly regarding their students but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have remained "totally quiet" on how Indian students are being affected by the move.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh pointed out that according to the Ministry of External Affairs, approximately 3,37,630 Indian students went to the USA for higher studies in 2024 and about a third of the foreign students on American campuses are from India.

This means that some three-and-a-half lakh Indian families invested their hard-earned savings or borrowed for the education of their children in the US, he said.

 

"These students, plus those who went in earlier years, face an uncertain future. Large numbers of students planning to go in 2025 may never get to see their aspirations fulfilled," Ramesh said on X.

"President Trump has made his intentions clear. China has reacted strongly regarding Chinese students. But not surprisingly, our PM and EAM have kept totally quiet," he said.

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh

Terrorists are roaming, so are our MPs: Jairam Ramesh stirs up controversy

Pawan Khera

Pawan Khera jabs Tharoor for surgical strikes comment, quotes from his book

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

VP Dhankar's concerns on farmers ignored repeatedly, says Congress

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Ramesh criticises PM over delay in all party meeting on Pahalgam attack

Jairam Ramesh

Spl Parl session being considered to mark 50th Emergency anniversary: Cong

"They are completely silent on President Trump's claims on having Operation Sindoor stopped after just four days and they have not said a word of concern on how Indian students and their families are being affected badly by President Trump's actions," Ramesh said, slamming the government.

India last Thursday said it expects the US to consider visa applications of Indian students on merit amid growing concerns over the Trump administration halting new student visa interviews.

The changes effected by the US in its visa regime have triggered widespread uncertainty among students world-wide, including in India.

There have been concerns among the students planning to pursue studies in the US over the Trump administration's plan to expand social media vetting of student visa applicants.

More From This Section

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Pension remarks meant to show govt's delay in payment, arrears: Venugopal

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

BJP slams Bhagwant Mann's 'one nation, one husband' remark on Op Sindoor

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi visits MP, holds meeting with senior Congress leaders

Jairam Ramesh

Oppn parties demand special session of Parliament, write letter to PM

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi takes charge as Assam Congress chief ahead of elections

Topics : Jairam Ramesh Indian National Congress Congress Indian students in US External Affairs Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon