Monday, January 27, 2025

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / AAP, Congress together have looted Delhi: Anurag Thakur ahead of elections

AAP, Congress together have looted Delhi: Anurag Thakur ahead of elections

AAP has been in power since the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, before that Congress' Sheila Dikshit led the government as Chief Minister for 15 years

Anurag Thakur

The BJP MP further slammed Arvind Kejriwal for demanding double security | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur launched a blistering attack on both Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, claiming that the people of Delhi feel "betrayed" and have been looted by both the parties in their regime.

AAP has been in power since the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, before that Congress' Sheila Dikshit led the government as Chief Minister for 15 years.

"People of Delhi have seen Congress as well as AAP's rule. The two parties together have looted Delhi and the treasury of Delhi is at a loss for the first time," Thakur told reporters on Sunday.

Criticising the two parties further, he claimed that Congress has reached "an agreement" with AAP, adding, "Rahul Gandhi is nowhere to be seen. Maybe Congress has come to some sort of agreement. Why are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi running away from the elections in Delhi? They are going to UP and Bihar but not standing up for Delhi Congress."

 

The BJP MP further slammed Arvind Kejriwal for demanding double security, saying, "The person who had entered politics a few years ago wearing a XXL shirt, now demands double security. The person who had come to teach the ABC of politics and change it for good now moves around with Z++ category security."

The elections are scheduled on February 5 and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are in contest for the 70 Assembly seats in the National Capital.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party Congress BJP

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

