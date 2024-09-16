Arunachal Cabinet reviews progress in implementation of 24 action points

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the 24 action points that focus on governance reforms, enhancing the quality of life, meeting aspirations of the youth, and investments for development, an official statement said. The government remains resolute in its mission to bring transformative change and ensure holistic development of the state and its citizens, it said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, re-emphasised the need for a whole-of-government approach for the successful and smooth implementation of these 24 action points, and directed departments concerned to work with rigorous convergence and leverage technological interventions to ensure saturation of all flagship central and state schemes among eligible beneficiaries, it said.

The cabinet further directed the departments to identify scope for modification in scheme guidelines for ensuring wider coverage of beneficiaries, and to ensure that benefits of all schemes reach the people in an effective manner, the statement said.

At the meeting, the cabinet approved the proposal for amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000, to frame the recruitment rules for Health & Wellness Officers and Tutors, and the newly-created posts of Director of Medical Education and Director of Family Welfare.

The cabinet also approved the recruitment rules for nursing superintendents, the statement said.

It also decided to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Rules, 2018.

The cabinet further approved the amendment of minimum qualifying marks for recruitment to Group-A, B and C posts and the common examination scheme (for Group-C posts) Rules 2023.

As per reservation policy, 10 per cent of Group C posts (direct recruitment) are reserved for ex-servicemen.

Many posts reserved for ex-servicemen are vacant as candidates belonging to the category on many occasions have failed to secure the minimum qualifying marks. To resolve the issue, the cabinet approved the proposal for amendment of minimum qualifying marks for recruitment of ex-servicemen in Group C posts, the statement said.

It also approved amending public prosecutor, additional public prosecutor and assistant public prosecutor, group A, gazetted (non-ministerial) rules 2023 due to the changes in the criminal laws.