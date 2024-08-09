Business Standard
Arunachal CM announces master plan for development of twin capital cities

In social media post, Khandu reiterated that a master plan is being developed for the long-term growth of Itanagar and Naharlagun, emphasising the focus on beautification and road upgrades

ArunachalCM, Pema Khandu, TRIHMS

CM inaugurating a drinking water supply project at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) | Photo: X/@MyGovArunachal

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the state government is preparing a master plan for the long-term development of the twin capital cities, Itanagar and Naharlagun.
Inaugurating a drinking water supply project at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun, Khandu said the plan will focus on beautifying the state capital and upgrading colony roads.
The new water supply project will significantly increase the institute's water capacity from 200,000 to 1.9 million litres daily, ensuring a more reliable water source, he added.
"This futuristic project demonstrates our commitment to improving infrastructure and services in the capital region. Alongside this, we are planning a super specialty complex for TRIHMS and establishing a state cancer institute at Midpu," Khandu shared on X.
In another social media post, Khandu reiterated that a master plan is being developed for the long-term growth of Itanagar and Naharlagun, emphasising the focus on beautification and road upgrades.
He congratulated TRIHMS and thanked the Itanagar Smart City Mission and the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) for their contributions to the water supply project.

"Congratulations to TRIHMS, and thanks to the Itanagar Smart City Mission and PHED for making this valuable project a reality," Khandu said, highlighting that the initiative reflects the government's dedication to enhancing infrastructure and services in the capital region.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by several ministers and officials, including Mama Natung, Balo Raja, Biyuram Wahge, MLA Techi Kaso, and Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

