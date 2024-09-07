Business Standard
Arunachal govt serves notices on employees, gaon burahs for protest

Under the CSC Rules, government employees are barred from going on strike or criticising policies of the government

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

The district administration has served notices a few days ago to many government employees.

Several government employees and 'gaon burahs' or village heads in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang have been served notices by the district administration for allegedly joining protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) and supporting the anti-dam movement.
Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang had earlier this week served notices on several government employees and 'gaon burahs', asking them to show cause why they should not face disciplinary action for insubordination and misconduct under the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964.
Under the CSC Rules, government employees are barred from going on strike or criticising policies of the government.
 
Several anti-dam groups staged a protest rally in Dite Dime in Siang district on August 31, protesting against the proposed SUMP, a massive hydropower project to be executed by power giant, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).
"The district administration has served notices a few days ago to many government employees and gaon burahs for taking part in the protest against the project," Lailang told PTI on Saturday.
He, however, declined to reveal the number of notices served on government employees, saying that it was confidential information.

The state government and the NHPC are facing stiff opposition from local communities over the proposed dam, who claimed that the dam would displace the indigenous population, besides, causing environmental degradation and gross violation of their rights.
Earlier, on August 30, the Upper Siang and Siang district administrations has directed government officials and 'gaon burahs' not to take part in any demonstration, strike or activities against government policies and programmes.
Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF), which is spearheading the anti-dam movement, has criticised the administration's move to serve notices on the employees.
SIFF president Gegong Jijong said the district administration should not blindly issue show cause notices on government employees, as they are also locals and have every reason to fight and protest for their rights.
Reckoning that the show cause notices must have been issued for valid reasons, he said the government employees also have the right to protest, as their land, identity and livelihood are at stake.
Jijong maintained that the 'gaon burahs' do not come under CCS rules, so they have every right to protest.
"They (gaon burahs) can't sacrifice their rights, livelihood for Rs 15,000 honorarium per year," Jijong added.
The SUMP project will generate 12,500 MW of electricity and is seen by the government and the NHPC as a significant step towards enhancing the region's infrastructure and economy.
However, the local Adi community says the project is a threat to their land, environment and way of life.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh Protest Northeast India

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

