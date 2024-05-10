Arvind Kejriwal bail: From TMC to Congress, how political parties reacted

New Delhi: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press conference at party office, in New Delhi, Friday, May 10, 2024 (PTI Photo)

After the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted interim bail on Friday, the Opposition parties, including Congress and Trinamool Congress welcomed the Supreme Court's decision.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta granted Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 and asked him to surrender on June 2. Kejriwal has also been told not to discharge any Chief Ministerial duties during his bail period.

Various INDIA bloc leaders took to X (formerly Twitter) to welcome the SC’s decision.

Kejriwal has the blessing of god, says AAP

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that getting interim bail within 40 days (after arrest) is nothing short of a miracle.





ALSO READ: Victory of democracy: Sunita on SC's interim relief to Arvind Kejriwal “Through SC, it is a hint from God that whatever is happening in India, a change is needed in that. Arvind Kejriwal has the blessings of Lord Bajrangbali, and today, he will come out of jail. I think it’s not an ordinary thing, and he is coming out of jail for a big purpose, which is an extraordinary thing,” Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Congress welcomes relief to Kejriwal & hopes that Hemant Soren too gets justice soon: Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera said in a video message that the party welcomes the SC decision and hopes that former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will also get justice soon.

“We welcome the intervention by the Supreme Court in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal. We also hope the Prime Minister gets enough time after June 4, when he becomes the former prime minister of India, to introspect, sitting in Sabarmati Ashram, the kind of politics he indulged into. We also hope that the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, also gets justice,” said Pawan Khera.

Will be very helpful in current elections, says Mamata Banerjee





ALSO READ: Kejriwal gets bail till June 1: Timeline of Delhi liquor policy case events “I am very happy to see that Arvind Kejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Wave of happiness in party: Punjab AAP leader Balbir Singh

Punjab AAP leader Balbir Singh said there is a wave of happiness among our party workers. “I thank the Supreme Court for this judgement. The people of Punjab are ready to give a befitting reply with their votes. We will win 13/0 in Punjab,” ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Victory of people of India: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

Welcoming the SC decision, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari told News18, “Efforts were made that Jharkhand CM and Delhi CM don't campaign in Lok Sabha elections. But now, the Delhi CM can campaign for the remaining period. This is not a victory of AAP or India alliance, but the victory of the people of India.”

Meanwhile, the BJP emphasised on the SC decision’s part saying that the Delhi CM will go back to jail on June 2.

He will go back to jail: BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI that, “It is clear from the Supreme Court judgement that he has been granted bail for elections only. He will have to go back to jail after June 1."

Should remove him from CM Post: Sanjay Nirupam

Maharashtra leader Sanjay Nirupam asked that instead of jail or bail talks, Kejriwal must be first removed from the Chief Minister’s post.

“Instead of jail or bail, first, he should be removed from the CM post. How can an accused run the government from jail?” Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Sanjay Nipuram told ANI.