Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' to be probed over renovation, says BJP

Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' to be probed over renovation, says BJP

In his first complaint to the CVC, the newly-elected BJP MLA from Rohini alleged that Kejriwal flouted building regulations to construct a lavish mansion covering 40,000 square yards

The bungalow labelled as "Sheesh Mahal" by the BJP for alleged corruption was occupied by Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi from 2015 till the first week of October last year (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Vigilance Commission has directed the Public Works Department of Delhi government to conduct a detailed probe into the alleged merger of properties to expand the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow and the expenditures incurred on its interiors, BJP leader Vijender Gupta said on Saturday.

The bungalow labelled as "Sheesh Mahal" by the BJP for alleged corruption was occupied by Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi from 2015 till the first week of October last year.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or its convenor Kejriwal on the matter.

Gupta said the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) took cognisance of his two earlier complaints and sought factual reports from the Public Works Department (PWD) based on which it has now directed to conduct a detailed probe.

 

In his first complaint to the CVC, the newly-elected BJP MLA from Rohini alleged that Kejriwal flouted building regulations to construct a lavish mansion covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres) of land.

Government properties, including plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road (previously housing senior officials and judges in Type-V flats) and two bungalows (8-A and 8-B, Flag Staff Road) were demolished and merged into the new residence, violating ground coverage and floor area ratio norms and lacking proper layout plan approvals, Gupta alleged.

In his second complaint, Gupta alleged "extravagant spending" on the renovation and interior decoration of the bungalow on 6, Flag Staff Road.

He also claimed "massive financial irregularities" and expenditure of crores of rupees from the taxpayers' money on luxurious amenities in the bungalow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

