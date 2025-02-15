Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Ahmed Patel's son Faisal quits Cong; says felt 'marginalised, neglected'

Ahmed Patel's son Faisal quits Cong; says felt 'marginalised, neglected'

In an emotional post on X Faisal Patel shared that his journey with Congress had been challenging, stating that despite his efforts to follow in his father's footsteps, he felt sidelined

Faisal Ahmed Patel

Faisal Ahmed Patel

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel's son Faisal quits Congress; cites feeling marginalised and neglected

In an emotional post on X on Thursday Faisal Patel shared that his journey with Congress had been challenging, stating that despite his efforts to follow in his father's footsteps, he often felt sidelined.

"With great pain & anguish, I have decided to stop working for @INCIndia. It's been a tough journey for many, many http://years.My late father @ahmedpatel gave his entire life working for the country, party & the #Gandhi family. I tried following his footsteps but was denied every step of the way," he posted on X.

 

Despite this, he reaffirmed his emotional connection to the party, expressing gratitude to its leaders, workers, and supporters. Faisal will continue to work for the betterment of society in other ways.

"I will continue to work for mankind in any way possible. The congress party will remain my family as It has always been. I want to thank all the congress leaders, party workers and well-wishers who have supported me," he added on X.

Ahmed Patel had been elected to the upper House five times from Gujarat, his native state, and served the Congress in various capacities including its treasurer.

Patel had been elected to Rajya Sabha in 2017 in a hard-fought contest that evoked wide interest. He had suffered complications due to COVID-19 and died in November 2020 in a Gurgaon hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Singh, Sanjay

Govt's move to prosecute Satyendar Jain a conspiracy: Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'CMO Delhi' X handle renaming row: BJP seeks legal action against Kejriwal

Congress, Congress flag

Divided house within BJP on selecting new CM in Manipur: Congress

Irom Sharmila

Prez rule no solution, need 'honest political will' in Manipur: Sharmila

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Atishi claims 'internal tussle' among BJP MLAs over portfolio allocation

Topics : Indian National Congress Congress Ahmed Patel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon