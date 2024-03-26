Sensex (    %)
                             
AAP ramps up rally prep at Ramlila Maidan against CM Kejriwal's arrest

Gopal Rai

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

In a showdown against the BJP by the INDIA bloc, the AAP has ramped up preparations for a "maha rally" at the Ramlila Ground on March 31 in the backdrop of arrest of its leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Many prominent leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will join the mega rally in which lakhs of people will be present, Delhi unit AAP convener and minister Gopal Rai said in a press conference on Tuesday.
Rai said that preparations were underway for the mega rally for which ministers, MLAs and office bearers of the AAP were deployed as observers for monitoring the arrangements.
Social organisations, students outfits, traders bodies and resident welfare associations were also being sent invitations to join the rally, he said.
Rai said the party office bearers and councillors will hold meetings with the public at all polling stations across Delhi regarding preparations for the rally.
The observers will visit each Assembly constituency to take stock of the preparations, he added.
"If the dictatorial government in the country can arrest Chief Minister Kejriwal, it can do so with anyone raising voice against it. This fight has now become the fight of everyone and those who love democracy and the Constitution will join this fight," Rai said.
The INDIA combine is confident that March 31 will be a "historic day" at the Ramlila Maidan, he added.
From March 28 onwards, one in-charge will be appointed for each Mandal team that will go door-to-door in the designated areas, inviting the people to gather at the Ramlila Maidan on March 31, Rai said.
Senior party leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the maha rally will be an occasion where all big leaders of the INDIA bloc will come together. The entire country will raise its voice against Kejriwal's arrest just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Bharadwaj said the AAP's legal team is looking into permission for the rally and added that poll rallies are allowed normally.
Congress' Delhi unit president Arvinder Singh Lovely whose party has a tie up with the AAP within the INDIA bloc for seat-sharing in many states, including Delhi, said the rally will prove to be a "milestone" against the BJP led Central government's move to "crush" the opposition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP Ramlila Maidan

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

