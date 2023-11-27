Assets of recontesting Telangana MLAs grew 65% in 5 years: ADR data

Assets of 90 MLAs (87 per cent) of the total 103 recontesting legislators in Telangana have increased between 3 per cent and 1,331 per cent, according to an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysis.
The assets of 13 MLAs (13 per cent) have decreased between 1 per cent and 79 per cent, the analysis showed.
According to the analysis, 521 (23 per cent) of 2,290 candidates in the fray have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2018, 368 (21 per cent) of 1,777 candidates analysed had declared criminal cases. Of the candidates analysed, 580 (25 per cent) are crorepatis, compared to 438 (25 per cent) in 2018.