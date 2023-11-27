Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Assets of recontesting Telangana MLAs grew 65% in 5 years: ADR data

According to the analysis, 521 (23 per cent) of 2,290 candidates in the fray have declared criminal cases against themselves

politician wealth rich leader

Archis Mohan
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assets of 90 MLAs (87 per cent) of the total 103 recontesting legislators in Telangana have increased between 3 per cent and 1,331 per cent, according to an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysis.

The assets of 13 MLAs (13 per cent) have decreased between 1 per cent and 79 per cent, the analysis showed.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the analysis, 521 (23 per cent) of 2,290 candidates in the fray have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2018, 368 (21 per cent) of 1,777 candidates analysed had declared criminal cases. Of the candidates analysed, 580 (25 per cent) are crorepatis, compared to 438 (25 per cent) in 2018.

Chart

Also Read

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in 5 seats on Nov 17

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Telangana Assembly elections: Six BRS councillors switch to Congress

PIL challenges hike in Bihar quotas, JD(U) prez suspects 'BJP hand'

Defamation case: Sultanpur court summons Rahul over remarks on Amit Shah

Previous govts 'looted' exchequer, we're spending on welfare: Kejriwal

BRS, Congress spar after EC revokes order for aid to Telangana farmers

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's former private secretary Pandian joins BJD

Topics : MLAs Telangana govt Telangana Assembly

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon