PM not visiting conflict-hit Manipur, trying to stop Ukraine war: Owaisi

He reiterated that Muslims will be deprived of their properties with proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, if 'waqf by user is removed, anybody can claim the land in absence of legal documents and ownership

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit conflict-hit Manipur, but is attempting to stop the Russia-Ukraine war.
Addressing a meeting at the AIMIM headquarters here, he wondered why Modi does not go to Manipur where violent incidents, including rapes against women, have been reported.
"Our Modi ji. What did he do? Manipur has been burning for almost a year. (He) sent NSA to Putin to stop Ukraine war, to Zelensky. Modi ji, there is fire in the house. Stop it. There is fire in the house but no worry about the house. (But) war should not take place in Ukraine," he said.
 
Taking exception to Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar's reported comments that Madrasas are training its students on using AK-47 rifles, Owaisi sought to know why the former has such hatred for Muslims.
Muslims made sacrifices during the freedom movement and Madrasas had issued 'fatwa' (notice) to fight against the British, he said.
"You have a disease of Islamophobia," he said. The Union MoS (Home) should go to Manipur where police weapons were taken away.

Reiterating the charge that Muslims will be deprived of their properties with the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, he said if 'waqf by user' is removed, anybody can claim the land in the absence of legal documents and ownership.
RSS-minded people refer to the Waqf board holding over nine lakh acres of land, but don't mention about lands with Hindu endowment, he claimed.
The legislation is being made to "take away mosques of Kashi, Mathura from us. RSS says 30,000 mosques are ours, not of Muslims," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

