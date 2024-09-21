Business Standard
ADGP-RSS meeting: Kerala CM Vijayan refutes political intermediary claims

Appropriate action will be taken based on the report we receive, CM said

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

He made this remark during a press conference while responding to a query. Photo: X@PinarayiVijayan

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that sending policemen as interlocutors for political purposes is not the style of the ruling Left.
He made this remark during a press conference while responding to a query about the allegations regarding the ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders.
"Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan stated that ADGP M R Ajithkumar met with RSS leaders as my intermediary. The opposition leader might be making such statements based on his party's past experiences of using police officers as intermediaries for various purposes. We do not have such practices," Vijayan said.
 
The Chief Minister, however, emphasised that the government takes the matter of Ajithkumar's meeting with RSS leaders seriously and that it is under investigation.
"Appropriate action will be taken based on the report we receive," the Chief Minister added.

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

