Maharashtra BJP felicitates new Rajya Sabha MPs including Ashok Chavan

All three of them were elected unopposed to the upper house on Tuesday

Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated and congratulated the BJP's newly elected Rajya Sabha members, including Congress turncoat Ashok Chavan.
The party fielded three nominees for Rajya Sabha, namely Ashok Chavan, Medha Kulkarni and Ajit Gopchade.
All three of them were elected unopposed to the upper house on Tuesday.
The newly elected Rajya Sabha members were felicitated by Fadnavis at the Vidhan Bhavan BJP office in Mumbai on Tuesday.
BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil, BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar and other leaders were present on the occasion.
Six candidates were in the fray from Maharashtra for the Rajya Sabha elections.
All six were elected unopposed, including the BJP's three nominees, one each from the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the opposition Congress party.
Shiv Sena fielded former Lok Sabha MP and Congress deceptor Milind Deora, while the NCP fielded Praful Patel.
While the opposition Congress fielded Chandrakant Handore for the upper house.
The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states for February 27. The results will also be announced on the same day.
The ECI announced the biennial RS polls for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents ends in April.

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

