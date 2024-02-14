Sensex (    %)
                        
No merger plans for Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, says Supriya Sule

Party members have clarified that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP will continue to participate in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule arrives at the Parliament House during the Budget Session (Photo: ANI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Supriya Sule, Lok Sabha member of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), stated on Wednesday that their faction has no plans to merge with any other political party. Speaking to reporters after a meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence, Sule clarified that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP will continue to participate in elections as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

"Our faction will not merge with any political party. We will contest the upcoming polls as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)," Sule stated.
The meeting, attended by senior leaders including Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Amol Kolhe, and Shrinivas Patil, focused on planning for an upcoming rally of the INDIA bloc. Discussions also centered around selecting leaders to address the rally.

Denying reports of a merger, Pune city unit President Prashant Jagtap emphasised that the NCP will emerge with a new name and symbol.

Jagtap stated, "Today's meeting was held in view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha elections. Talks were also held at the February 24 rally of the INDIA alliance in Pune."

Anil Deshmukh shared similar sentiments, dismissing speculations about the merger of the NCP (Sharad Pawar) with any other political entity.

Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar

The rift within the NCP emerged in July last year when Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde, causing a split in the party.

Following a series of hearings and assessments conducted by the Election Commission over more than six months, the dispute was resolved in favour of Ajit Pawar's faction on February 6, 2024. The Sharad Pawar-led faction had been given until February 7, 2024, to finalise a new name for their political party.

The Election Commission's decision to grant the NCP name and 'clock' symbol to Ajit Pawar's faction has been challenged by Sharad Pawar in the Supreme Court.

(With agency inputs)
 

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

