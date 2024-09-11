Bawankule denies reports on 'friendly fight' proposal; BJP to back allies

Asked about the ongoing tussle for credit among BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP over the flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana for women, he said the Opposition had panicked because of the scheme's success, and hence it was spreading rumours about a rift in the Mahayuti(Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said the party will throw more weight behind its Mahayuti allies, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in the state elections. Bawankule was replying to a question about a news report claiming that BJP had proposed friendly contest in 25 constituencies where there is a tussle for contesting the seat among the ruling alliance partners. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "These reports are baseless. The BJP will throw more weight behind the candidates of NCP and Shiv Sena," he said. Asked about the accident involving the Audi car belonging to his son in Nagpur, he said the matter was under investigation.

"Let there be an investigation in the case. Be it my son or anybody's son, whatever rules are there, they should be applied. It is a matter for the police to investigate, I am thankful to God that no one was injured," he said. Asked about a social media post by NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar where he cited a survey predicting 65 to 70 seats for BJP, 17 to 22 seats for the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and only 7 to 11 seats for Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the assembly elections, Bawankule said some people derive joy from such surveys.

"It is a fact that the government led by Modi ji will be in the Centre for five years, and the people of the state know that if the Mahayuti government comes back to power, the schemes of the Centre and the state will continue. Maha Vikas Aghadi coming to power means stopping of these schemes, MVA coming to power means closure of Ladki Bahin Yojana and free electricity to farmers. When Uddhav Thackeray was CM, the MVA had stopped 15 schemes," he said.

Asked about the ongoing tussle for credit among BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP over the flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana for women, he said the Opposition had panicked because of the scheme's success, and hence it was spreading rumours about a rift in the Mahayuti.