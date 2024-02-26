Sensex (    %)
                        
Being in power important to get development works done, says Dy CM Pawar

He said he found his working style similar to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, under whose leadership the country is making progress

Ajit Pawar

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said being in power is important to expedite the developmental works as an elected representative and he has taken a different political stand without compromising on his ideology.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Pawar, who switched over to the ruling NDA last year, in a letter to his supporters on Monday said his objective was never to betray anyone or hurt anyone's sentiments.
He said he found his working style similar to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, under whose leadership the country is making progress.
"I have taken a different political stand without compromising on my ideology. I want to assure that henceforth the NCP under my leadership will work for implementing its development blueprint and not indulge in personal criticism of senior leaders," the deputy CM said without naming NCP founder and his uncle Sharad Pawar.
"I have been on the ruling as well as the opposition side as an elected representative. When you are in power, development works get expedited, whereas in opposition there are hurdles. So, while working as an elected representative, you need power. You cannot deny this fact," he said.
In July last year, Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state along with eight other NCP MLAs, leading to a split in the party.
Earlier this month, the Election Commission recognised the faction led by Ajit Pawar as the real NCP.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

