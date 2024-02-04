Bhujbal attempting to damage Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis: Maratha activist Jarange

Bhujbal, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, has alleged that the process of gathering data to determine the Maratha community's backwardness through a survey by the state backward classes commission is flawed | file image

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday said Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was trying to "damage" Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis with his statements about the Maratha reservation.

The minister has accused the state government of facilitating "backdoor entry" of the Maratha community into the OBC quota and claimed that he resigned from the state cabinet in November last year.

Bhujbal, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, has alleged that the process of gathering data to determine the Maratha community's backwardness through a survey by the state backward classes commission is flawed.

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna, Jarange rubbished Bhujbal's allegations that fake and overwritten records were being used to get the reservation for the Maratha community.

He (Bhujbal) doesn't understand anything. There is a law, a government, a committee and scholars working on this issue, but Bhujbal doubts his own government. He is trying to damage Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the activist said.

When asked about Bhujbal's alleged appeal to barbers not to offer their services to Marathas, Jarange said, I think Bhujbal wants people to die of hunger whether they are Marathas or belong to other castes. The OBCs should become sensible and not empower Bhujbal.

He further claimed that it has become Bhujbal's business to damage every party he joins.

If he (Bhujbal) wants to resign, he should do it, but should not talk against Maratha reservation, Jarange said.