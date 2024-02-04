End of BJP has come: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav renews PDA pitch

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said it has come to the fore in a survey that 91 per cent of the backward people, Dalits and minorities will vote unitedly for the PDA due to which the BJP's equation and previous formulas have failed this time.

Yadav also said that the BJP has lagged far behind in the selection of candidates and it was not getting the candidates at all as no one wants to fight to lose.

PDA is the term coined by Yadav for "picchde, Dalit and alpsankhyak" (backward, Dalit and minorities) for which the Samajwadi Party is batting for in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Survey of those who believe in PDA: Overall 90% say-- 49 per cent backward people have faith in PDA, 16 per cent Dalits have faith in PDA, 21 per cent minorities(Muslims+Sikhs+Buddhists+Christians+Jains and others+Tribals) believe in PDA, 4 per cent 'agde' (upper caste) have confidence in PDA. (All the above include 'aadhi abadi' (women). Most of these 90% will vote unitedly for PDA this time," Yadav said in a post on X.

"Due to this (PDA factor), the BJP is neither able to do any mathematics nor make any equation. This is why all the previous formulas of the BJP have failed this time and the BJP has lagged far behind in the selection of candidates. The BJP is not getting candidates at all. No one wants to fight to lose by taking the BJP ticket," he added.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said even the women, who are among the main supporters of the BJP, will not vote for it this time.

"The women, who are among the main supporters of the BJP, are ashamed of because of the plight of the women wrestlers, the gruesome incident in Manipur, the incident of mother-daughter being burnt to death and countless other incidents of insult to women, they are not with BJP this time," he said.

Yadav said the youth, who were hopeful of getting a job or recruitment, are also disappointed under the BJP rule and they will vote this time only to defeat or remove it.

"At the same time, the youth who are hopeful of getting a job or recruitment and are disappointed under the BJP rule, will also vote this time only to defeat or remove the BJP. Those people in the society who consider themselves intellectuals, who used to look towards the BJP in the name of so-called morality and political honesty are not only upset with the incidents of unethical and corrupt behaviour due to greed for power in Maharashtra, Bihar, Chandigarh Mayor elections and Jharkhand but are also distressed," Yadav said.

"There are too many such people, their inaction will also drastically reduce the votes of the BJP. The BJP will lose due to its own people," he added.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that there was an anti-BJP wave among the farmers due to false promises of doubling their income, false guarantees of getting rid of animals damaging crops and rising agriculture costs.

Yadav said the GST mismanagement has already alienated the BJP's traditional business voters -- shopkeepers, traders and small factory owners.

"The BJP is hitting at the money of hard workers by bringing anti-labour rules and laws for their billionaire friends, that is why the workers and farmers have also turned completely against the BJP," Yadav said.

"In this environment of all-round opposition, the BJP has accepted defeat in Uttar Pradesh. Seeing the public anger, the BJP leaders are running away and the remaining selfish BJP supporters have gone underground following their old tradition," he said.

Yadav gave the slogan "Li ha PDA ne angdai, BJP ki shamat aayi" (PDA' has taken a move, the end of BJP has come" to justify his assertion.