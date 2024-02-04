Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's resignation not accepted: Deputy CM Fadnavis

A Shiv Sena MLA from the Eknath Shinde camp had said Bhujbal should be sacked for trying to create a rift in society

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the resignation of senior OBC leader and state cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal has not been accepted.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be able to clarify on this, Fadnavis told reporters late Saturday night.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Bhujbal, who has accused the Maharashtra government of facilitating "backdoor entry" of the Maratha community into the quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), on Saturday said he resigned from the state cabinet on November 16 last year.
He further said that he kept quiet for more than two months because the chief minister and the deputy CM asked him not to speak about it.
Talking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "The chief minister will be able to clarify on this, but I can only say as of now that Bhujbal's resignation has not been accepted by the chief minister or me."

Bhujbal, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, on Saturday reiterated that he is not opposed to Marathas getting the reservation but is against sharing the existing quota for the OBCs.
"I will work for the welfare of OBCs and their rights throughout my life. There is no need to demand my resignation or kick me out as some opposition leaders and those from my alliance are demanding. I quit on November 16 last year," he said.
"I was silent on the issue for two-and-a-half months because the chief minister and the deputy chief minister had asked me not to speak about it," he added.
A Shiv Sena MLA from the Eknath Shinde camp had said Bhujbal should be sacked for trying to create a rift in society.
Bhujbal has accused the government of pandering to the demands of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.

Also Read

Maratha quota stir: Jarange reaches Mumbai outskirts with supporters

Jarange ends hunger strike over Maratha quota demand after meeting Maha CM

It's backdoor entry of Marathas into OBC category: Bhujbal targets own govt

Man raises slogans near Bhujbal's car to not oppose Maratha quota agitation

Ajit Pawar should have questioned govt over Maratha quota delay: Jarange

PM continues to maintain 'total silence' on Manipur situation, says Cong

Police reach Atishi's residence to serve notice on AAP MLAs' 'poaching'

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

BJP to launch new campaign 'Quami Chaupal' to woo Muslim voters in UP

Rahul condemns harassment against YS Sharmila, Vivekananda Reddy's daughter

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Chhagan Bhujbal Maharashtra government OBC quota

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon