Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP criticises Bengal govt for opposing HC's ruling on Shajahan Sheikh

Addressing a press conference, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the state government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the high court's order 'highlights its value system'

Hardeep Singh Puri Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister

File Image: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Tuesday slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for opposing the Calcutta High Court's order to hand over custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh to the CBI and called it a matter of "great shame".
Addressing a press conference, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the state government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the high court's order "highlights its value system".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Puri said the TMC are not denying the offence but also giving Sheikh political cover. It is not the accused but the state which has gone in appeal to the Supreme Court, he said.
First the state government allows such incidents to happen and then does this, the minister said, adding that "it was a matter of great shame".
The high court had on Tuesday directed the investigation into a mob attack on ED officials -- when they went to search the premises of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5 in connection with a ration scam probe -- to be transferred to the CBI.
It also asked the state police to give the accused's custody to the CBI.
The police have however refused it, claiming that the state has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against its order.
BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said it is shameful that such a development is happening in a state ruled by a woman chief minister, a reference to TMC president Mamata Banerjee.

Also Read

India keen to increase manufacturing share in GDP to 25%: Hardeep Puri

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Hardeep Puri urges OPEC to infuse sense of affordability in oil markets

IIM Calcutta summer placement draws 513 offers, calls it a 'feat'

Police complaint against Amit Malviya for social media post on Bengal CM

Committed to nationwide caste census, BJP should clear stand, says Congress

Storm of Sandeshkhali will decimate Trinamool in West Bengal: PM Modi

Inflation had double-digit growth in Cong regime, now it is below 5%: Shah

Buses taking Sandeshkhali women to PM Modi's rally stopped by police

Delhi HC to pass order on plea by BJP MLAs against suspension today

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri West Bengal Calcutta High Court BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon