Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Buses taking Sandeshkhali women to PM Modi's rally stopped by police

PM Modi is scheduled to address the rally at Kachari Maidan in Barasat, the district headquarters town of North 24 Parganas where Sandeshkhali is located.

PM Modi

File Image: PM Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A few buses in which women of Sandeshkhali were travelling to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Barasat on Wednesday were allegedly stopped at multiple places by the police citing "security protocol".
PM Modi is scheduled to address the rally at Kachari Maidan in Barasat, the district headquarters town of North 24 Parganas where Sandeshkhali is located.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The state BJP made arrangements for buses to take the women of Sandeshkhali, who were allegedly tortured by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides, to the rally venue, around 80 km away.
"The buses were first stopped at the Biswa Bangla Gate in New Town, and then again at Airport Gate 1 on the way to Barasat, citing security protocol. The police are trying to stop us from going to the PM's rally," a BJP leader on one of the buses alleged.
Police, however, said that traffic movement on the stretch was restricted due to "security protocol" as the PM will travel by that road to Barasat.
"The traffic movement on the entire stretch has been restricted due to security reasons," a police officer said.
State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had earlier said that if the women of Sandeshkhali want, the BJP will facilitate a meeting between them and the PM.

Also Read

What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

Sandeshkhali row: ED files fresh case against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh

'Mamata is still defending it': BJP ups attack on TMC over Sandeshkhali

'Hunting down Hindu women': BJP trains gun on TMC over Sandeshkhali

Who is Shajahan Sheikh, arrested TMC leader at centre of Sandeshkhali storm

Delhi HC to pass order on plea by BJP MLAs against suspension today

Rahul Gandhi is continuously speaking about Nyay: Jairam Ramesh

Setback to ex-CM Kamal Nath as 7 Cong corporators from Chhindwara join BJP

On second Bihar tour, PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 12,800 cr

Rahul likely to announce 10-point poll promise for youth in MP rally today

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi West Bengal BJP TMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon