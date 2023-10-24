close
Telangana elections: CVoter survey hints at hung assembly; edge to Congress

If CVoter opinion poll were to turn true, Congress would gain around 39% vote share in the state, followed by the BRS at 37%

votes, counting of votes, elections, polls

Representative Image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
CVoter has conducted an opinion poll for the Telangana Assembly elections, a report published on the ABPlive website said. Based on the findings, the opinion poll predicts a tough contest between Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress. The opinion poll says that the BRS will likely win 43 to 55 seats. Congress, on the other hand, is expected to win 48 to 60 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite having fielded its senior leaders to campaign in the state, is likely to remain limited to 5 to 11 seats. Notably, the Telangana Assembly has a total of 119 seats, and the party that secures 60 seats can make a majority government.

In the Assembly elections held in 2018, the BRS (then TRS -Telangana Rashtra Samithi) secured 88 seats out of 119 and formed the government as the single largest party in the state. The Congress, with its 19 seats, stood a distant second. The BJP had an abysmal performance, with the party winning only one of the 117 seats it contested.

Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana govt KCR k chandrasekhar rao Indian National Congress BJP Congress

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

