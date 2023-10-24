Chhattisgarh polls: Farmers' support will help win 75 seats, says CM Baghel

Ahead of the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that his government implemented several schemes for the welfare and support of farmers , and this will help the Congress win 75-plus seats in the 90-member House.

The CM called the farmers a decisive factor in the upcoming polls. He said, "The biggest factor is farmers and then women, youth and businessmen. We have put money into the pockets of farmers and youth through various schemes. When money reaches the market, businessmen become happy."

He added, "We have fulfilled the promise we made to the farmers and tendu leaves collectors in the last five years. Similarly, work has been done in education, health, culture, and infrastructure sectors. The work in these directions has brought transformation in the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh, especially financially."

He added that several schemes, such as the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana have transformed people's lives.

"The issue of protecting "jal, jungle, zameen" (water, forest and land) rights of tribals has been addressed. Peace is returning to Bastar, which was once burning. All these things will help us (in elections)," the CM said.

On the government's promise to ban liquor, CM Baghel said, "We tried to impose prohibition and covid-19 pandemic was an ideal period for it, but then people died after consuming spurious liquor. We are trying to make people understand (why prohibition could not be imposed)."

On putting restrictions on the Adani group in the state, he said, "There is no issue of banning (Adani). When the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) itself is a long-standing iron ore producer, why does it give the MDO (mine developer and operator) to someone else?"

He further said, "When our steel plants are running in public sector enterprises, then why will the steel plants built by the government go into the private hands? The South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) is the biggest coal producer, but giving its mine to Adani is wrong. If something is wrong, we oppose it. Why would we oppose right things? We don't have any enmity with Adani. But should everything go to Adani? This is wrong."