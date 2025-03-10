Monday, March 10, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / BJP govt to present first Delhi budget on March 25 during assembly session

BJP govt to present first Delhi budget on March 25 during assembly session

The assembly will convene at 11 am every day during the session. Subject to exigencies of business, the sittings may be extended, according to the bulletin

Delhi Assembly

The assembly will also have Question Hour on all days, barring March 25. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The new BJP government in Delhi will table its maiden budget on March 25 during the assembly's five-day budget session.

A bulletin issued by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat said the five-day session would begin on March 24.

The budget will be presented on March 25 and a general discussion on it held on March 26. The budget will be passed on March 27.

The last day of the session is reserved for private member bills and resolutions.

The budget will be presented by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio.

The assembly will convene at 11 am every day during the session. Subject to exigencies of business, the sittings may be extended, according to the bulletin.

 

The assembly will also have Question Hour on all days, barring March 25. Notices of questions for the second session of the newly-constituted eighth Delhi Assembly will be received with immediate effect, the secretariat said in the bulletin.

A member may give notice of only five questions for a given day. Each question should primarily relate to one department and lengthy questions or those seeking information on different subjects will be edited to conform to the rules, it said.

According to the directions of the speaker, members who want to raise matters under Rule 280 may give notices by 5 pm on the working day preceding the date of sitting on which the matter is proposed to be raised, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

