Preliminary inquiry dismisses molestation charges against Bengal Governor

An in-house preliminary inquiry report by a Raj Bhavan panel has dismissed molestation charges against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose by a former woman staffer. The report, made public on Saturday, claimed the complaints were "ill-motivated."



The report, prepared by the former district judge of the Pondicherry Judicial service, D Ramabathirani, stated that the alleged sexual misconduct against the Governor on April 24 and May 2 was "ruled out as baseless."



Besides taking into consideration multiple newspaper clippings between May 3 and May 7 this year which reported the alleged incident at Raj Bhavan, the one-man inquiry committee also examined eight Raj Bhavan staff as witnesses, including two ADCs and the OSD to the Governor, to reach its conclusion.

"The timing of the alleged incident on May 2, 2024, coinciding with the Prime Minister's visit to Raj Bhavan, creates a cloud of suspicion regarding the truthfulness and indicates a sinister motive behind the allegations," the report said. It added that the Special Protection Group (SPG) had already taken control of the premises before the alleged incident occurred.

"Given these circumstances, it seems highly improbable the Governor would choose such a moment to engage in misconduct with the complainant," the report concluded, labeling the charges as "ill-motivated." It also noted that other women staff at Raj Bhavan testified they did not face any inappropriate behaviour from the Governor.

The complainant had alleged she faced sexual misconduct, including molestation, from the Governor on April 24 and May 2 at Raj Bhavan. However, during the May 2 meeting, when a Raj Bhavan supervisor was present, she continued to sit in the chamber even after he left the room, according to the report.



Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday filed an appeal before a division bench of the Calcutta High Court challenging a single bench order restraining her and three others from making any defamatory or incorrect statements against Bose.

The single bench had passed the interim order on Tuesday in a defamation suit filed by the Governor. Banerjee's appeal challenges the order, which is in effect until August 14.

The order also restrained newly elected MLAs Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar, and TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, from making any defamatory or incorrect statements against Bose. The matter will now be listed for hearing before a division bench.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh described the preliminary inquiry report as "a piece of trash."



He accused the Governor of giving himself a clean chit by forming a probe panel with a judge of his own choice. "If he is innocent, why is he evading interrogation by the Kolkata Police?" Ghosh asked. "If he is sure he had not committed any wrongdoing, why is he seeking immunity under Article 361 of the Indian Constitution as Governor? Let him face questioning by investigators."



Throwing his hat in the ring on late Saturday evening, TMC MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee, called the report an "interference with judicial proceeding".

"Prosecutor cannot be (the) judge of his own case @ bengal governor. Constitution of judicial committee by perpetrator of alleged offence dehore's (sic) all laws. Publication of report today (is) tantamount to interference with judicial proceeding," Banerjee posted on his X handle tagging Home Minister Amit Shah and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.