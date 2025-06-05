Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Mahua Moitra rumoured to have married former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany

Mahua Moitra rumoured to have married former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany

TMC MP from Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra is said to have married former MP Pinaki Misra in a quiet ceremony in Germany on June 3, though no official statement has been issued

Mahua Moitra, mahua, Mahua

Moitra is currently serving her second term in the Lok Sabha as MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal. (Photo: ANI)

Bhagyashree Vaswani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly married lawyer and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra last week, according to news agency PTI and The Telegraph newspaper.
 
TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh posted on X, saying, "Congratulations Mm & Pm... @MahuaMoitra @OfPinaki wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter," along with a photo of Ghosh with Moitra, Misra, and TMC MP June Malia. However, other TMC leaders claimed ignorance of the development, PTI reported. 
 
 

As per reports, the wedding was held discreetly in Germany on June 3. Neither Moitra nor Misra, who is a practising Supreme Court senior advocate, have issued any official statement.
 
The Telegraph on Thursday published a photo of Moitra and Misra holding hands, claiming that it was taken in Germany just after the ceremony.
 
Moitra is currently serving her second term in the Lok Sabha as MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal. Formerly an investment banker with JP MorganChase, she began her political career with the Indian Youth Congress before joining the TMC in 2010.
 
Misra was formerly a BJD Lok Sabha MP from the Puri constituency in Odisha. In 1996, he won the Puri seat on a Congress ticket. He later switched parties and returned to the Lok Sabha from the same constituency in 2009, winning the seat for two more consecutive terms.

Topics : Mahua Moitra BJD TMC All India Trinamool Congress biju janata dal

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

