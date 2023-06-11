close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP shameless in calling Nathuram Godse 'saput' of India: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being shameless in calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a saput (worthy son) of India

Press Trust of India Raipur
Bhupesh Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being "shameless" in calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a "saput" (worthy son) of India.

If the BJP leaders hail Godse, how can they embrace Mahatma Gandhi, he asked.

His statements come days after Union minister Giriraj Singh, who while speaking in Dantewada city of Chhattisgarh on Friday, termed Godse a saput' of the country and said the assassin of the Mahatma was not an invader like Mughal rulers Babar and Aurangzeb as he was born in India.

Baghel, while addressing a convention of the ruling Congress workers from the Raipur division held as part of preparations of the state Assembly elections due by the year-end, recalled that he had once asked BJP MLAs during a session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly to raise "Godse Murdabad" slogan, but they failed to do it.

"They call Godse a 'saput' of India...How shameless! You and I can feel bad about it, but Godse is their idol. If you call Godse a 'saput', then how can you embrace Gandhi?" the CM asked.

"They have only one agenda - conversion and communalism. We have to counter them," the CM said.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh tribal leader joins Congress, says tough decision to quit BJP

Weakened BJP in Chhattisgarh struggles to find a face to counter Baghel

BJP wants to make India a country of Nathuram Godse: Tejashwi on BBC survey

Chhattisgarh liquor scam case: ED should arrest CM Baghel, says AAP

NRIs Key architects of modern India; BJP, RSS ideology is of Godse: Rahul

BJP launches 'selfie with palace of corruption' campaign to target AAP

Will not allow anyone to take law into their hands: Shinde on violence

Shah tears into YSRCP in Andhra; says it has done nothing but corruption

Ill-informed: Scindia hits out at Venugopal for remark on rising airfares

People were angry with govt before 2014, now they can see progress: UP CM

Elaborating on the incident in Chhattisgarh Assembly, Baghel said, "I told them (BJP leaders) that you have accepted Mahatma Gandhi, his spectacles and his lathi, which is very good. You are raising the slogan 'Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahe', but for once can you say 'Nathuram Godse Murdabad'?"

"But they could not say 'Godse Murdabad', because they consider him their ideal and they have an old relationship with Naxalism," he said. He further said that on May 25, the anniversary of the 2013 Jhiram valley Naxal attack in which several Congress leaders and workers were killed, he sought to know how the names of accused Naxalites Ramanna and Gudsa Usendi were removed from the final report. "They (BJP) have links with Naxalites Therefore they can shamelessly call Godse a 'saput' of Bharat. This is a fight of ideology," the CM added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh BJP

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP shameless in calling Nathuram Godse 'saput' of India: Chhattisgarh CM

Bhupesh Baghel
2 min read

BJP launches 'selfie with palace of corruption' campaign to target AAP

BJP, BJP logo
2 min read

Will not allow anyone to take law into their hands: Shinde on violence

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
2 min read

Most Popular

Bihar municipal elections: Counting of votes for 805 posts underway

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes
1 min read

Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Will contest 2024 polls from Kaiserganj, announces WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon