close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Will not allow anyone to take law into their hands: Shinde on violence

Amid several incidents of communal clashes in parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Sunday said his government will not allow anyone in the state to take law into their hands

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid several incidents of communal clashes in parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Sunday said his government will not allow anyone in the state to take law into their hands.

It is the responsibility of our government to maintain law and order. The opposition reiterates only one thing... They talk about Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb, they take out their photos, banners.

We will not allow this in Maharashtra. This is the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji...our government is working on his inspiration and ideals. So, anyone taking law into their hands will not be spared, and the government will fulfil its role in maintaining law and order, Shinde told a press conference here.

The Maharashtra CM is in the Union territory for a four-day visit, during which he visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu. He also called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here.

Shinde also attended a party meet here in which party leaders from 11 states participated.

He said he was happy that the meeting took place here as it was happening for the first time in the party's history.

Also Read

Got bow and arrow symbol as Lord Ram's blessings are with us: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit Ayodhya with Shiv Sena leaders today

We accept CM Eknath Shinde as new Shiv Sena chief, says Uday Samant

Efforts to create obstacles for Sena-BJP alliance being made: Shinde' son

Maharashtra legislature: Oppn members accuse Shinde govt of corruption

Shah tears into YSRCP in Andhra; says it has done nothing but corruption

Ill-informed: Scindia hits out at Venugopal for remark on rising airfares

People were angry with govt before 2014, now they can see progress: UP CM

BJP will win in LS polls next year, break all election records: Shinde

Increasing VAT on petrol, diesel burden on common man: Sukhbir Badal

Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's claims that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked Shinde to drop four key ministers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, he said, I do not want to talk about him.

When you throw a stone into mud, what happens, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Eknath Shinde Maharashtra communal violence

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Will not allow anyone to take law into their hands: Shinde on violence

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
2 min read

Shah tears into YSRCP in Andhra; says it has done nothing but corruption

Amit Shah
2 min read

Ill-informed: Scindia hits out at Venugopal for remark on rising airfares

Union steel minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia
3 min read

Most Popular

Bihar municipal elections: Counting of votes for 805 posts underway

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes
1 min read

Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Will contest 2024 polls from Kaiserganj, announces WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon