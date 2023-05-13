close

BJP wiped out from Dravidian landscape, says Stalin; pats Congress

You trusted the people of Karnataka to reject divisiveness, who in turn have unitedly reciprocated by placing their faith in you

Press Trust of India Chennai
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrives to pay tribute to his father M Karunanidhi on his 99th birth anniversary, at his memorial at Marina beach, in Chennai, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
The BJP has been ousted from power in the Dravidian landscape with the Congress party's victory in Karnataka and like-minded parties should join forces to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

Stalin greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on the party's emphatic win in Karnataka. The Tamil Nadu CM spoke to them over phone.

In a social media post, Stalin said: "The land mass of Dravidian family stands clear of BJP. Now let us all work together to win 2024 (LS polls) to restore democracy and constitutional values in India."

Congratulating the Congress party for the spectacular win, he said: "The unjustifiable disqualification of brother Rahul Gandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while voting and they have upheld the Kannadiga pride by teaching a befitting lesson to BJP's vindictive politics."

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Karnataka people have taught a befitting lesson to the BJP for its communal politics. "Karnataka was changed into a Hindutva laboratory, the reservation for Muslims was rescinded," Vaiko, also a Rajya Sabha MP said in a statement.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan congratulated Rahul Gandhi for the victory. He tweeted: "Just as Gandhiji, you walked your way into peoples hearts and as he did you demonstrated that in your gentle way you can shake the powers of the world -with love and humility. Your credible and creditable approach, without bravado or chest thumping has ushered a breath of fresh air for the people."

"You trusted the people of Karnataka to reject divisiveness, who in turn have unitedly reciprocated by placing their faith in you.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : mk stalin BJP Congress south india

First Published: May 13 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

