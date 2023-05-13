Karnataka elections: Congress wins 67% seats where youth are a majority



A Business Standard analysis of data provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer revealed that there were 40 assembly constituencies in Karnataka where the percentage of registered voters aged 19-39—youth voters—were the majority. In these seats, there were 4.8 million young voters of a total of 9.2 million. Congress recorded major gains in seats where young voters, aged below 39, formed a majority of the electorate. The party was on course to win a comfortable majority of seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections.



The third principal party, Janata Dal (Secular) was leading in three constituencies, compared to the five it won last time. The Indian National Congress (INC) was leading in 27 out of the 40 constituencies, while the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in only 8. In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election, INC had won in 19 of these constituencies, while the BJP had won in 16.



In Hagaribommanahalli, where 55.58 per cent are youth voters, was the second highest, Nemarajanaik K of JD(S) was leading with 83,185 votes against the incumbent L B P Bheema Naik of the Congress. In the constituency with the third highest share of youth voters, Channareddy Patil Tunnur of the Congress was leading with 48,765 votes ahead of the incumbent Venkatreddy Mudnal of the BJP. Among the constituencies, in Devadurga, which has the highest share of youth voters at 55.98 per cent, Karemma G Nayak of the JD(S) was leading with 98,914 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

