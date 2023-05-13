PayCM to 5 guarantees: How Cong took lead in setting agenda in Karnataka



Party leaders said the campaign effectively began in 2021 with the alleged Bitcoin scam of 2020, in which a hacker was accused of siphoning off a lot of money. From the PayCM campaign to the five promises made in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls, leaders in the state unit of the Congress credited its first-mover advantage in setting the agenda as the reason for its decisive victory. The party was leading in 137 of the 224 seats in the state at 3 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.



Its campaign culminated with the five guarantees it made ahead of the polls. These are the promise of providing 200 units of free power through the Gruha Jyoti scheme; Rs 2,000 a month to each female head of household through the Gruha Lakshmi scheme; free bus passes to all women in the state through the Shakti scheme; Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month for unemployed diploma holders; and, 10 kg of foodgrain for every person in a BPL household through the Anna Bhagya scheme. Subsequently, in 2022 the party launched the PayCM campaign targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the Bharatiya Janata Party over allegations of corruption in the state, levelled by contractors who alleged that they were being asked to pay a commission of 40 per cent for contracts.



“We realised that we had to begin early and that we had to take a lead in setting the agenda, rather than reacting to the BJP, as we had done in the past,” said Kharge, who won from the Chittapur seat. Priyank Kharge, the chairman of the communication wing of the Congress in Karnataka, told Business Standard the party realised that if it were to win a majority, it could not be caught on the back foot.

Towards this end, it narrowed down three core concerns: inflation, corruption, and communal polarisation. With the focus areas narrowed down, it began a two-pronged strategy—corner the government on the issues first and provide solutions to rectify them closer to the election. To identify the issues that would find resonance, the Congress conducted surveys at the beginning of 2022. Based on these surveys, it realised that issues concerning the livelihood of the people had to be the centrepiece of its campaign.