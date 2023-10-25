Bore cost of weak leadership: Chandrasekhar slams Cong on 1962 China war

Referring to the India-China War of 1962, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday targeted the Congress party over the then political leadership of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Defence Minister Krishna Menon.

"October 20 to November 21, 1962, will forever be etched as a dark and humiliating chapter in the history of independent India. That was the time when thousands of Indians and numerous members of our armed forces paid with their lives for the delusional 'Hindi-Chini bhai bhai' policy followed by the then-political leadership of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and his Leftist Defence Minister, Krishna Menon," Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on X.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar further alleged that it was the weak leadership that caused unforgivable damage to the morale of our armed forces.

"India bore the cost of this weak and delusional leadership, and our proud country endured global humiliation. It caused unforgivable damage to the morale of our armed forces, who, despite being ill-equipped, fought valiantly until the last bullet and even with bayonets and bare hands, causing heavy casualties to the enemies. Many heroes fought to protect India and sacrificed their lives," he added.

The Union Minister also said that in the coming days, he will post more facts that will refresh memories that the nation bears as a result of weak leaders.

"We will always #RememberAndNeverForget the devastating impact of weak leadership, which led to the sacrifices of our bravehearts and also resulted in India's around 38,000 square kilometres of its land. Never again shall India be put through this. This is PM@narendramodiji's #NewIndia #NeverForgiveNeverForget," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on X.

Earlier on October 14, Rajeev Chandrasekhar had targeted the Congress on corruption and said that corruption is the unrelenting goal and objective of the Congress party.

Addressing the press conference, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Corruption is embedded in Congress' DNA. It is their unrelenting goal and objective. Ambika Pati wrote a letter to the PM on behalf of Congress in July 2022 about 40 percent corruption. He and his group of contractors spread a narrative that there is 40 percent corruption in the BJP government, and unfortunately, Karnataka voters got misled by this" he had said.

