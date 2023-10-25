close
Telangana polls LIVE: TPCC confirms Priyanka Gandhi meet on Oct 31

Telangana polls LIVE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi are likely to join the second leg of the bus yatra planned in Telangana

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

Telangana elections LIVE updates: TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud confirmed that AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra would address the Palamuru Praja Bheri public meeting in Kollapur on October 31, while Rahul Gandhi will visit the state in the first week of November for the second leg of the party’s Vijayabheri bus yatra, a Deccan Chronicle report said.

Check our complete coverage on Telangana here

Attacking the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, BJP MLA from Goshmahal, Raja Singh said that KCR has driven the budget-surplus Telangana state into debt, a Deccan Chronicle report said. He appealed to the people to vote for the BJP and said the party would form a double-engine sarkar in the state that would bring about double-development.

Telangana Pradesh Conrgress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to contest against him in Kodangal, if he was confident that he had worked for public welfare and development of Telangana, a report published in Deccan Chronicle said.

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana govt BS Web Reports BJP KCR k chandrasekhar rao K T Rama Rao Indian National Congress

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

