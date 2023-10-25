Telangana polls LIVE: TPCC confirms Priyanka Gandhi meet on Oct 31

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud confirmed that AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra would address the Palamuru Praja Bheri public meeting in Kollapur on October 31, while Rahul Gandhi will visit the state in the first week of November for the second leg of the party’s Vijayabheri bus yatra, a Deccan Chronicle report said.Attacking the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, BJP MLA from Goshmahal, Raja Singh said that KCR has driven the budget-surplus Telangana state into debt, a Deccan Chronicle report said. He appealed to the people to vote for the BJP and said the party would form a double-engine sarkar in the state that would bring about double-development.Telangana Pradesh Conrgress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to contest against him in Kodangal, if he was confident that he had worked for public welfare and development of Telangana, a report published in Deccan Chronicle said.